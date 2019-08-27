Evergy rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (KSNW) – Evergy leaders rang the opening bell today at the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate the upcoming name change for its operating companies.

KCP&L and Westar Energy, which merged in June 2018, will begin operating as Evergy in October.

“Last year, KCP&L and Westar joined to form a leading Midwest energy company,” Terry Bassham, Evergy president and chief executive officer, said. “As Evergy we are bringing efficiencies to our operations, stabilizing prices and maintaining our close ties with our communities.”

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories