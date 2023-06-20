WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A spokesperson for Evergy says Towne West Square in Wichita did not pay its overdue electric bill and could now have the power disconnected.

Evergy says Towne West has been delinquent on its electric bill since last November.

“Evergy has worked with Kohan Retail Investment Group, which owns the mall, to receive payment for the past due amount owed to Evergy,” Gina Penzig, Evergy corporate communications, said.

Last week, she said Evergy gave the company another extension, from the close of business Monday to the close of business Tuesday, June 20, to avoid service disconnection.

“Unfortunately, we still have not received payment,” Penzig said at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

She said some of the larger stores at Towne West have their own Evergy accounts and have been paying their bills. Those stores will not lose power.

However, smaller stores in the mall will be affected. Evergy sent those stores notice last week that their power was in jeopardy. At the time, some of those stores said they were still confident that mall management would find a solution.

KSN News asked Penzig when the power would be turned off.

“We are not sharing when service will be disconnected. The customer is aware,” she said.