Evergy sending crews from Kansas to restore power following Hurricane Ida’s destruction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy is sending crews from Kansas to help Entergy restore power along the Gulf Coast.

New Orleans is without power following Hurricane Ida’s destruction.

“We’re preparing to head a contingency of 50 employees to Louisiana. Their plan is to travel just south of Dallas and stage there for the night until we get some more direction from the host utility, which is Entergy,” said Jimmy Martinez, Evergy.

The group is expecting to be in the area for at least two weeks restoring power.

“So at that point, we’ll assess to see if we want to drive another contingency down there, or we’ll fly these guys back, leave their vehicles and trucks there, and then fly another contingency of 50 down,” said Martinez.

While working to restore power, Evergy says they try to bring bucket trucks and digger trucks to assist in line recovery.

“We try to be as self-sufficient as possible so that we’re not bugging the host utility. So trailers will take water supplies as much as possible so that we could be as self-sufficient and not lean on the host utilities as much,” said Martinez.

Fifty Evergy employees from Kansas City, Missouri, are also assisting in the power restoration.

Evergy is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which enables other companies to call upon neighboring utilities and their contractors to help restore service after a significant event such as a severe storm. In the event of catastrophic damage, utilities reach out for assistance from across the nation.