WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy has shared safety tips for using heated blankets and space heaters.
“If not used correctly, space heaters and electric blankets can pose a fire hazard,” said Evergy. “The Electrical Safety Foundation reports that heating equipment causes more than 65,000 home fires each year.”
Evergy shared the following tips:
Electric blankets:
- Throw out electric blankets or heating pads with dark, charred, or frayed spots or indications the electric cord is cracked or frayed.
- Do not allow anything on top of a heating pad or electric blanket when it is in use, including other blankets or even pets. Electric blankets may overheat.
- Never fold electric blankets when in use. Folded or tucked in blankets could overheat and cause a fire.
- Do not use electric blankets or heating pads while sleeping.
- Turn them off when not in use.
Space heaters:
- Always review and follow any safety instructions on your specific space heater.
- Plug your heater into a wall outlet. Never plug a portable space heater into a power strip or extension cord.
- Heaters should be placed on flat surfaces, such as the floor. Do not leave them anywhere that they could fall.
- Keep them three feet from any items, especially blankets and curtains.
- Make sure they have the proper certifications, for example UL approved.
- Do not use them while sleeping. Choose a space heater with a timer.
- Choose a space heater that is the proper size for the room to avoid wasting energy of overheating a room.