Evergy warning customers of utility scam attempts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy is warning customers of several utility scam attempts. The latest involves barcodes being used by hackers to take money via your phone.

Evergy said they would never send you a text with a QR code asking to pay for your bill.

Heads up! 📣 We’ve seen a new scam attempt surface in our area. Barcodes can be used by hackers to take money via your phone. Evergy will never send you text with a QR Code asking you to pay your bill. pic.twitter.com/QNbd1fnipO — Evergy (@evergypower) October 4, 2021

On Friday, the company said they also received reports of individuals who are not employees of Evergy placing phone calls to customers and claiming to be customer service representatives. The individuals are asking customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection.

For past-due accounts, calls from Evergy requesting payment are never made the same day as the disconnection.



For more information ➡️ https://t.co/cFb6GHRmIa — Evergy (@evergypower) October 1, 2021

In most cases, the caller asks the customer to provide credit card information or other personal information, telling the customer a check has bounced or they have a past-due bill. They may also ask customers to use a pre-paid card for payment. However, Evergy said they would never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid debit card to pay for service.

Customers may verify an individual is from Evergy by asking to see company identification or calling the Customer Contact Center before giving any information such as your Evergy account number or banking information. If you can’t verify that you’re speaking with an Evergy employee, do not give them this information.

Evergy Missouri and Evergy Kansas Metro customers may reach customer service toll-free at 1-888-471-5275. Evergy Kansas Central customers may call 1-800-383-1183. Customers can also review their account status online by visiting www.evergy.com.