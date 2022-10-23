WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 2,000 customers dealt with a power outage in northwest Wichita on Sunday morning.
According to Evergy, the outage happened a little bit before 9 a.m. around the area of 21st Street and Ridge Road.
Crews noted that wind could possibly be the cause of the outage.
Crews worked to restore power as of 9:50 a.m. Evergy said power is estimated to be restored by 10:30 a.m.
If you use Evergy, you can find outages here.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.