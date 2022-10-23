WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 2,000 customers dealt with a power outage in northwest Wichita on Sunday morning.

According to Evergy, the outage happened a little bit before 9 a.m. around the area of 21st Street and Ridge Road.

Crews noted that wind could possibly be the cause of the outage.

Crews worked to restore power as of 9:50 a.m. Evergy said power is estimated to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

If you use Evergy, you can find outages here.