‘Everybody loved him’: Wichita parents remember son who died by suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Everybody loved him, everybody loved him and he always that’s what they said, he was always happy, always had a smile on his face,” said Sherry Karstensen, Wichita.

Sherry and John Karstensen say their son Jonathan was colorful, creative, and full of life.

“Stole the party at weddings, and he would be the one out on the dance floor and everybody watching him,” said John Karstensen, Wichita.

It’s part of why his untimely death comes as such a shock to his family, friends, and the Wichita State Community.

“I was really sad, he was a wonderful guy, we loved working with him, the other students loved working with him,” said Madeline McCullough, Elliot School of Communications.

22-year-old Jonathan took his life.

“It’s one of the worst feelings, the worst thing you could ever go through, he’s my baby son,” said Sherry.

His mother says Jonathan was getting treatment for depression, but they never thought it was to this extreme. She doesn’t want another family to experience their grief.

“Young kids, you have to watch their depressed moods, watch what you say and it just really needs to be, I don’t think there’s enough awareness out there,” said Sherry.

If you or a loved one are suffering there are resources, like the NAMI HelpLine at 1-800-950-6264.

There is a fundraiser page to cover funeral expenses if you would like to donate, you can find the page here.