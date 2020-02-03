‘Everyone is supportive here’: Chiefs fans celebrate more than a big win with their sober watch party

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Just like any Super Bowl watch party, John Taylor’s home is filled with loud cheers, tons of snacks, and a smooth beverage. The catch is it’s non-alcoholic.

“Problem I had back in the day was I didn’t know how to have a good time without having a drink,” said Taylor.

There was a time in Taylor’s life where opening up a cold brew was something he did often.

Nineteen years later and the die-hard Chief fan is opening up his home to prevent his old habit.

“I’m either going to medicate or celebrate, and if I got people who have the same problem, we’re all just enjoying it together and helping each other enjoy life without alcohol,” said Taylor.

How is this party a success?

“Everyone is supportive here,” said Patrick Snider.

Michelle Taylor went to her first “Super Sober Sunday” watch party four years ago.

“You’re like oh my god. What am I going to do football is going to be on? How am I suppose to get through this without drinking?” she said.

Now, she catches a buzz on a winning Chiefs team and the people she cheers with.

“As the years go on and as you cling to other people in recovery, then you learn that it just gets a lot easier. Then, it gets fun,” she said.

“What’s amazing is once you get used to it, it’s a fabulous way of life,” said John Taylor.

