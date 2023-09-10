WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Everything garlic could be found at Orie’s Garlic Fest 2023 on Sunday.

Dozens of local vendors and farmers gathered in Old Town to bring garlicky treats to Wichita.

There was garlic lemonade and even garlic shots, among other things.

“Well, it’s a good day for us. We sell a lot of garlic, and we get to make some new friends and see people out having a good time, eating some good food,” said Orie’s Farm Fresh Wesley Johnson.

Garlic Fest plans to return in 2024. In the meantime, check out Orie’s Farm Fresh and your local farmers market.