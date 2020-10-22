Former Blue Bell Creameries CEO charged in deadly Kansas listeria case

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the former president of Blue Bell Creameries has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly trying to cover up a 2015 listeria outbreak linked to the company’s ice cream that killed three people in Kansas and sickened several others.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that a federal grand jury in Austin, Texas, returned a seven-count indictment charging Kruse with six counts of wire fraud and one count to commit wire fraud.

This comes a little more than three months after a judge threw out previous charges against Kruse because prosecutors didn’t present them to a grand jury.

Kruse’s lawyer says the charges are unfounded and that he’ll argue they were brought after the statute of limitations had expired.

Case Timeline

February 2015 – The indictment said Blue Bell was notified of two products from its Brenham, Texas, factory tested positive for Listeria.

March 13, 2015 – FDA, CDC and Blue Bell issue a public recall, according to the DOJ.

March 23, 2015 – A product made at another facility tested positive. A second recall was issued.

April 2015 – More positive tests led Blue Bell to recall all ice cream products, the DOJ said. Blue Bell closed its facilities to clean and update them.

May 2020 – The DOJ said Blue Bell pleaded guilty in a related case to two counts of distributing adulterated food products in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Sept. 17, 2020 – Court ordered Blue Bell to pay $17.25 million. The company was ordered to pay an additional $2.1 million to resolve civil False Claims Act allegations, according to the DOJ.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories