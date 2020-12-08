Ex-teacher sentenced for kicking Kansas kindergarten student

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas teacher who was caught on camera kicking a kindergarten student in the school library has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and a year of probation.

Online court records show that 55-year-old Crystal Smith as also ordered to attend anger management classes. She pleaded guilty Thursday in Johnson County District Court to battery.

A security camera at the Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School in Shawnee captured footage of the February 2019 incident, which unfolded after the rest of the class had left the library. The girl had crawled into a bookshelf opening. Smith yanked her out, then kicked the girl as she lay huddled on the floor.