Excel Industries in Hesston lays off nearly 70 employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a release statement, Excel Industries, Inc announced today they plan to let go of approximately 70 staff members from its manufacturing facility in Hesston, Kansas.

The lay offs impacted employees in production and office positions. The company said it will continue operating both a first and second shift.

“The difficult decision is the result of a loss in business from a mass retail partner,” said Jennifer Leckstrom, spokesperson. “While the impact on our company is significant, our longstanding commitment to smaller, independent dealers remains the bulk of our business, and we will continue our strategy to grow the commercial market.”

The company will provide access to employment and training services, assistance with health benefits, and transition payments to those affected.

Excel said its leadership remains confident in the company’s future. It is committed to its employees, the local community, and all industries its products serve.

