WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nominations are now open for the Excellence in Public Service Award.

The award recognizes employees with the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, and Wichita Public Schools for their service to the community. This is the 35th year for the award that honors public employees that go above and beyond their duties by demonstrating :

Exemplary performance that has contributed to the public interest;

Innovative problem-solving skills that have improved service delivery;

Adherence to high ethical standards in carrying out job responsibilities;

A record of community involvement through participation in civic organizations

Nominations can be made online here. You can also pick up a form at the City Manager’s Office, the County Manager’s Office, and Wichita Public Schools’ Strategic Communications Office.

A committee comprised of nine public and private sector representatives will select the honorees from the submissions from the public. Winners will receive $2,500 and will be honored at a reception attended by family, friends, co-workers, previous honorees, the selection committee, and members of the DeVore Foundation. The Excellence in Public Service Award is sponsored by the DeVore Foundation and KSN.