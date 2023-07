WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The excessive heat has forced the Wichita Ice Center to close.

The facility says the heat has created a problem for their ice-chilling system. All ice activities have been canceled for today.

The Ice Center is working on a solution and expects to release a timeline soon on how quickly they will be able to reopen. They’re asking for the community’s patience while they work to rectify the issue.

