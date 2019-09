HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) – Recently, the city of Holcomb suffered a devastating fire at one of the larger job providers in the area, the Tyson facility.

An anonymous source sent KSN these photos from inside the facility, which show a portion of the roof that collapsed.

Tyson officials say work to rebuild the plant is underway. No word on when it will reopen.

