Expanding business during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Expanding a business during a pandemic is no easy task. Clay Hoberecht took a chance recently with Best Body Shop in Wichita.

Stimulus spending is helping move that idea forward.

“I’ve seen a few customers go, you know, I’ve been waiting to get my car repaired [the] last couple weeks. Last couple months,” said Hoberecht. “I’ve got the stimulus, now let’s go ahead and get this repaired.”

The idea to update the shop and move in new ideas has been coming for a while.

“Yes, we expanded, brought in some new ideas. Made some new partnerships. Did a lot of updated training,” said Hoberecht.

Part of that move is already paying off with more customers getting work done they have been putting off for up to a year.

“It takes some work and some fortitude,” said Hoberecht. “So when the pandemic hit, I immediately started calling some of my partners and friends and said ‘hey, does this look like 2008 to you?’ And we all agreed.”

2008 was a time of financial stress for many.

But Hoberecht says he and some partners agreed now was the time to expand. They closed the shop for 40 days and did upgrades in equipment and training. They brought in new tech and tried different things like bring in a tooling shop partnership that was also wanting to expand during the pandemic.

Hoberecht says it was a risk. But one he was willing to take.

“I would eventually like to have several locations,” said Hoberecht. “As long as we do one-on-one with customers to explain what they need, and why, we will get that word of mouth. People will say if they like us or not.”

While stimulus money is helping now, Hoberecht says he’s making the changes for the long game.

“Ultimately, this pandemic isn’t going to be here forever,” said Hoberecht. “And on the back end when things kind of stabilize we wanted to be in a better position.”