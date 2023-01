WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You may see a large police presence in east Wichita Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Wichita Police Department, they will be conducting exercises involving both the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team.

The training will take place in the 8000 block of East Douglas, near the Douglas and Rock intersection.

The exercises are expected to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.