WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Labor Day weekend, plan to take an alternate route if you will be going over the 63rd St S. bridge over the Arkansas River near Derby.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, construction on the bridge will reduce traffic down to one lane. The Sedgwick County Government says a temporary traffic signal will allow cars to cross the bridge one lane at a time. It will alternate from each direction.

During peak hours, the Sedgwick County Government encourages drivers to consider taking other options to cross the river.

To the north, the government recommends drivers take MacArthur or 47th St S., shown by the green line on the map below. Sedgwick County says to keep in mind that orange construction cones denote bridge work being done by the Kansas Turnpike Authority that has reduced traffic in those areas from four lanes to two.

Sedgwick County Government

To the south, Sedgwick County says drivers can take 83rd St S., or Market St in Derby, to cross the river.

Sedgwick County Government

Construction on the 63rd St S. bridge is expected by the Sedgwick County Government to be complete in November.