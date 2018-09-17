Expect closures and lane changes this week in East Kellogg construction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities said you should expect lane changes and traffic delays Tuesday through early Thursday afternoon on East Kellogg.

Workers are setting bridge girders over Zelta. Alternative routes are recommended for all three days.

Impacts to traffic include:

Eastbound frontage road traffic along East Kellogg reduced to one lane from Ellson to Zelta. Drivers wanting to go westbound will use the newly constructed U-Turn at Zelta. Right turns at Zelta into the shopping center will be allowed.

Westbound frontage road traffic along East Kellogg will also be down to one lane from near K-96 to Ellson. No left turns allowed at Zelta. Drivers wanting to enter the shopping center must make a U-Turn at Greenwich to the Ellson and Zelta drives.

Zelta between eastbound and westbound Kellogg will be closed to through traffic.

All traffic exiting the One Kellogg Place shopping center must use Walmart Dr. or Ellson.

A link to the map can be found here or below.

Construction on the first East Kellogg Improvement project started in August 2015 and includes a redesigned Kellogg and Webb intersection and widening of Kellogg from Webb to Greenwich. It is expected to be completed in 2019. A second project, started in 2016 and expected to be completed in 2021, continues widening Kellogg to a six-lane freeway between Greenwich and K-96. In addition, new ramps will be constructed for southbound I-35/KTA to westbound US 54 and eastbound US 54 to both northbound and southbound I-35/KTA.

More information is available at www.e54ict.com.

