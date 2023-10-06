WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost 2,100 runners will participate in the Prairie Fire Marathon this Sunday. Organizers say runners from at least 33 states and three other countries will converge on Wichita for the popular event.

While it brings visitors to Wichita, the marathon does mean some typically busy roads will be closed on Sunday.

Sgt. Kelly O’Brien, Wichita Police Department, is coordinating the traffic situation. He said drivers can expect to see blockades from the start of the race at 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Click on the map to enlarge it. (Courtesy Wichita Sports Commission)

“Officers will be at major intersections to assist with traffic control for the safety of the runners,” he said. “Volunteers with the Wichita Sports Commission will be assisting at barricaded locations along the route.”

Runners will start in the Old Town district, then through the Douglas Design District to College Hill, then through downtown and Riverside before returning to the starting point. One time through is a half-marathon. The second time around is a marathon.

The Prairie Fire Marathon is popular with runners because it is a flat course. It is also a Boston Marathon Qualifier.

Runners who have not signed up can register between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at Wave, 650 E. Second Street.

If you are not a runner, you are still invited to join the cheer sections on Sunday at Wave, Naftzger Park, Douglas and Hillside, or Riverside.

