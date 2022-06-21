WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Delays are on the way at airports. But it’s a yin and yang outlook with more flyers expected to make airlines healthy.

“COVID was a challenge,” said economic analyst Jeremy Hill. “But people are flying now.”

Valerie Wise with Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport in Wichita says the pilot shortage will not be fixed for a year or more. She also says Eisenhower Airport is busy like most airports now.

“I think next year we will see some restoration of flights that were cut,” said Wise.

KSN News asked Wise if Wichita could see expansion with the six carriers in the ICT.

“No change is a good thing. Right now, we’ve been able to keep all of our destinations,” said Wise. “I’m always working with the airlines, but it’s just real difficult right now because the airlines, even if they wanted to, they don’t have the pilots.”

Hill says flying is not what it used to be with pilot shortages, fuel prices rising, and pent-up capacity from people wanting to fly after the main surge of COVID.

“The pilot shortage is still going to be an issue over the next five to 10 years. The capacity issue, replacing old planes, is still going to be an issue,” said Hill. “Does that mean you’re going to have this wonderful airline experience? Over the next five years? Probably not. But is there going to be demand, is there going to be opportunity for it to grow? Absolutely. It’s just not going to be like it was 10 years ago. And it’s definitely not going to be like it was in the 1980s when everyone had extra room beside them and more leg room.”

Officials at Eisenhower say they continue to look for more carriers as other markets have seen some routes cut.