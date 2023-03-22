WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You can expect to see more smoke and flames around the McConnell Air Force Base area Thursday and Saturday.

The base will be conducting controlled burns. The burns will be subject to weather conditions.

They will be postponed if conditions are too wet or if there is a high wildfire danger on those days due to winds. The base will be focusing on an overgrown area between Russell and Udall roads on Thursday.

Saturday, they will be burning a vacant field south of East 47th Street South. The Air Force Wildland Center is conducting the burns, which will be controlled by the 22nd Air Refueling Wing Safety Office, McConnell AFB Fire Department, and Airfield Management.