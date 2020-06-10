Expected extreme wind has many preparing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansans are used to the windy weather, but with the extreme gusts that are expected, it has many preparing.

“I heard a chair blow over just a little bit ago on the rooftop so I got people upstairs to start laying all of those down,” said Chick N Pickle general manager Kelsey Rockett.

For Restaurant Chicken N Pickle, the gusty wind can sometimes put Kelsey Rockett’s crew in a pickle.

“The second we see an area start to get a little bit more action, we will take away all of the signs, lay down all of the chairs and make sure those are all secure,” she said.

Secure is what many are hoping for, but extreme wind can cause extreme damage to trees.

Robert Phillips owns Wichita Tree Service and said Wednesday could be a busy day.

“We haven’t really had a big wind storm so if we do I think there’s gonna be a lot of trees down,” said Phillips.

He said it wouldn’t be a bad idea for residents to keep an eye on their trees.

“The weaker structured tree, those are going to be the ones that go,” he said.

For the ones that could go, down trees can often lead to downed power lines. Evergy officials said they have crews on call and are ready if the lights go out.

“If we do get extremely high wind conditions or strong gusts, we may still experience these outages and we’ll need to get out there and respond as quickly as possible,” said Evergy Communications manager Kaley Bohlen.