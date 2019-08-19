Expert on earthquakes: ‘You’re likely to get a few more after shocks’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another earthquake was felt in Hutchinson Sunday. It is the seventh earthquake in three days.

Security video from Christopher Brown captured the quick shake. In all, there were five reported earthquakes on Friday and another Saturday.

It’s what USGS Geophysicist Rafael Abreu studies.

“These are all for the most part, very shallow events, kind of like upper crust events,” said Rafael Abreu, USGS Geophysicist.

Abreu is part of the National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado, and categorizes the episodes as a main shock with several after shocks, with Friday’s 4.2 magnitude earthquake, as the one that started it all.

“For the most part, yeah, we definitely categorize this event as being related,” said Abreu.

He says although these are significant to Kansans, from a geological point of view, these are small quakes, and classifies it as a small tectonic event. But he says it is important to be prepared when they happen.

“If things start shaking and everything else, you need to keep calm, you need to know exactly what are you going to do,” said Abreu.

And find cover, because the greatest hazard during an earthquake, is collapse of structures.

As for the near future, Abreu believes we have nothing to worry about.

“What I’m certain based on previous experience is yeah, you’re likely to get a few more after shocks, definitely not something that is going to be greater than either the 4.2 or 4.1,” said Abreu.

He says for up to date information on earthquakes, you can visit their website, earthquake.usgs.gov.