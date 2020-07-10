As personal pool sales skyrocket, experts warn about swimming pool dangers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Experts explain the importance of water safety and drowning prevention as personal pool purchases have been rising during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are noticing that there’s a huge spike in people purchasing pools and above-ground pools, it’s kind of a boring hot summer and you want something to do at home,” said Ascension Via Christi Pediatrician, Dr. Amy Seery. “When you buy a pool you really ought to make the commitment to buy the coverings, alarms, and other protective equipment necessary to help keep children safe.”

Dr. Seery said the leading cause of death in children between the ages of one and four years old is drowning.

Wichita Swim Club Director of Programming, Emily McVay said the club is still providing swimming lessons during the pandemic. She said now more than ever is a crucial time for kids to know how to swim considering many public pools are closed and kids are stuck at home.

“Accidents happen and that’s exactly why it’s an accident we have to be prepared for,” said McVay.

McVay said the club is keeping its pools clean, filtered and sanitized so that kids have a safe place to learn and practice with experts available to provide support.

Dr. Amy Seery said children can drown in just 1 to 3 inches of water and even a simple standing bucket of water can be highly dangerous for toddlers.

For more information regarding safe swimming practices click here for additional safety tips: American Red Cross and AAP

