Exploration Place announces free summer camp for 144 Students, find out how to apply

WICHITA, Kansas — Exploration Place announced Friday that it is offering 144 needs-based scholarships for students to attend either in-person or digital discovery camps this summer. It is the biggest scholarship opportunity in the organization’s history.

Exploration Place, the largest science center in the state, has seen extraordinary growth in demand for its STEM education programming in recent years.

The opportunity is open to students ages 6 – 13. Interested students are asked to submit a one-page essay, piece of artwork, or comic strip. Applications are available by clicking here or at www.exploration.org/scholarships.

The deadline to apply is April 24, and recipients will be notified by May 15.

To be eligible, students must meet the following requirements:

Meet camp age requirements by June 1, 2021

Have completed Kindergarten by June 1, 2021

Be eligible for free or reduced lunches or SNAP

Have transportation for In-Person Camps

Have high-speed internet and a computer or tablet available for Digital Discovery Camps

Submit information and essay, comic strip, or art by 7 p.m. CST on April 24

In-person Camps will be offered June 1 – August 6, excluding the July 4 week, for ages 6 – 13. Each week has a new theme, offering enrichment in robotics, coding, space, weather, and more, depending on the child’s age. Camps for students ages 11 – 13 are offered in partnership with WSU Tech – FutureMaker Lab.

Campers ages 7 – 13 will level up their coding, graphic design, and game design skills in Exploration Place’s new Digital Discovery Camps. These camps will be offered five weeks during the summer and include two hours daily of Zoom instruction and daily offline DIY projects, estimated to average two hours.

Exploration Place Summer Camps are presented with support from Evergy, the Kansas Space Grant Consortium, NASA in Kansas, Cox and the Exploration Place Explorer Society. The mission of Exploration Place is to inspire a deeper interest in science through creative and fun experiences for people of all ages.

For more information on Exploration Place, click here.