Exploration Place announces reopening plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Exploration Place has announced it plans to reopen following a closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Next week, July 1 through July 3, special member-only days will be offered to show appreciation for the loyalty and support of members. The museum will reopen on July 4 to the public.

In addition, the museum will be implementing a number of measures based on guidance from health officials, and feedback received from more than 700 Exploration Place members through an online survey.

For more information on the reopening, click here.

LATEST STORIES: