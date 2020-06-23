Live Now
Exploration Place announces reopening plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Exploration Place has announced it plans to reopen following a closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Next week, July 1 through July 3, special member-only days will be offered to show appreciation for the loyalty and support of members. The museum will reopen on July 4 to the public.

In addition, the museum will be implementing a number of measures based on guidance from health officials, and feedback received from more than 700 Exploration Place members through an online survey.

