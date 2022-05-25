WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas families with children in preschool through 12th grade are able to visit the Exploration Place in Wichita for free the entire summer.

The free admission comes as a part of the state’s Sunflower Summer program, which allows entry to over 90 venues and events across the state.

Sunflower Summer begins on May 28 and will run through August 14. To obtain admission to Exploration Place, along with many other museums, zoos, historic landmarks, and outdoor locations, you can download the Sunflower Summer app on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

The app gives families All-Access Passes, which include all permanent exhibits, live science shows, unlimited dome theater movies, and a new summer exhibit called “Dogs! A Science Tail.”

“Dogs! A Science Tail” is a hands-on science exhibition that highlights the dynamic nature of the bond between humans and dogs. Guests will experience the extraordinary way that dogs see, hear and smell the world. All information is presented in both English and Spanish.

For more information on Sunflower Summer, you can click here to learn more about the program.