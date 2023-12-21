WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you’re looking for something to do over the extended holiday break, consider visiting Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd.

Exploration Place says it is the state’s premier science center, using fun exhibits to get people more interested in science and technology.

The center opens at 10 a.m. and has extended its hours until 8 p.m. every day from now until the end of the year. The two exceptions are Christmas Eve when it will close at 5 p.m., and Christmas Day, when it will be closed.

Exploration Place offers exhibits, live science shows, and films in the Dome year-round. To see the list of films and times, click here.

It also has a special seasonal exhibit called Arctic Adventure, which includes interactive games and a sock-skating rink. The Fire and Ice live science show is a battle of polar opposites with experiments determined by the spin of a wheel.

To learn more, explore the center’s website —Exploration.org.