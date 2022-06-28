WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Exploration Place is receiving a $1.3 million grant to create a new outdoor riverfront park

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the award from the department’s Economic Development Administration. The American Rescue Plan helped fund the grant.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the grant will be matched with $313,997 in local funds and is expected to create 21 jobs.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly applauded the news of the award and said the new outdoor riverfront park would attract tourists to Wichita and help the state’s economic growth.