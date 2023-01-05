WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Exploration Place is renovating its Dome to add more seating.

According to Exploration Place, when the Dome was built in 2000, a projector was placed in the center of the room to cast images and film onto the screen above. The projector has since been replaced with more advanced technology located at the sides of the theater.

The removal of the projector has left an “unused and unsightly area, right in the heart of the best viewing area,” Exploration Place says.

The project to add more seating started Wednesday with the removal of unused walls and seating, as well as lingering equipment.

The newly cleared space will allow for an additional 22 seats.

“This is exciting news for daily film showings, field trips and special events — which have been selling out and leaving people on a waiting list,” said Exploration Place. “We’re excited to launch 2023 with increased capacity for Dome programming!”

There will be no Dome shows during the renovations.

“When the Dome reopens at the end of the month, we will have a brand new film to show, Dinosaurs of Antarctica. We’ll also continue showing Kansas: An Immersive Dome Experience, shot by drones and produced right here at Exploration Place,” Exploration Place said.

To stay up to date with Dome renovations, like “Exploration Place” on Facebook.