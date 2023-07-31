WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Exploration Place set a new record attendance with 363,047 guests in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The previous attendance record was in Exploration Places’ first year of operation in 2000-01, with 348,532 guests.

It has also set a new record this year for memberships with 9,203 households. Exploration Place says this reflects a 45% growth from the previous year.

“We’ve worked really hard to offer creative and fun exhibits, movies, events and programs that are appealing to the public,” President and CEO Adam Smith said. “The number I’m most proud of is the growth in our member households, which tells me that families in Sedgwick County are finding increased value in our museum.”

Smith said it is a priority for Exploration Place to be accessible to all. There were 26,361 free admissions provided in the 2022-23 fiscal year, including 8,799 free field trips for students from Title 1 schools and 200 free STEM camp scholarships.

Free admissions are offered through the Museums for All program, which is open to anyone receiving federal food assistance by showing a SNAP EBT card. Exploration Place is also free to Blue Star Families from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day. Other free visits are available by checking out passes from local libraries.

Exploration Place says it anticipates welcoming its 5 millionth visitor before the end of 2023.

“The best is yet to come,” said Smith. “We have a strong program coming up, including the Drone Light Festival, three LEGO-themed exhibits, and a DC Super Heroes exhibit. And next year, we begin a multi-year expansion on our 20-acre riverfront site that will propel us to exciting new heights.”

Check out exploration.org for the latest.