Explosion reported at Beechcraft plant in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews are on the scene of a reported explosion at Beechcraft. It happened around 8 a.m. Friday near Central and Webb Road.

Several people in east Wichita contacted KSN after they felt and heard the explosion. There is no word yet on injuries. KSN has been in contact with area hospitals.

Webb Road is closed between Central and Kellogg.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. Look for updates online at KSN and KSN.com.

Incident at Beechcraft. We have no details yet. There is a large police perimeter and firetrucks and ambulances are in the actual parking lot. You can see a steady stream of water in the picture. pic.twitter.com/7V3tZIS35N — Carly Willis (@CarlyWillisKSN) December 27, 2019

https://twitter.com/tylerbounsing/status/1210565837737869312

EXPLOSION | BEECHCRAFT | 370 N WEBB RD | SQ15 advising Beechcraft Fire on scene of an explosion of a nitrogen tank. No fire at this time. — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) December 27, 2019

Felt it all the way out on 21st and 143rd — tyler 🐕 (@tylerbounsing) December 27, 2019

