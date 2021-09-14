Extension cord causes fire at Kansas State Fair Grandstand vendor booth

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a fire in the Grandstand at the Kansas State Fair Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the fire was located at European Leather’s vendor space, which sells T-shirts and leather goods.

Bystanders were able to put out the flames with fire extinguishers prior to the arrival of the fire department. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished hot spots. Fire damage was limited to the affected booth space.

The Kansas Highway Patrol advised flames and smoke were visible from the south end of the Grandstands.

An investigation by the fire department found the cause to be a faulty extension cord.

The Kansas Department of Health has allowed all food vendors to reopen. Vendors in the south part of the grandstand are in the process of reoccupying their booths.