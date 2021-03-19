Extensions for certain 2020 Kansas tax filings announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas 2020 individual income tax, fiduciary income tax, and Homestead or Property tax relief refund claim filings are extended to May 17, 2021, bringing Kansas in line with the Internal Revenue Service tax-filing and payment deadline extension.
If a balance due is paid on or before May 17, 2021, penalties, and fees will not be imposed. These extensions are outlined and executed through Kansas Department of Revenue Notice 21-01.
For specific questions about a state tax filing, taxpayers can contact the Kansas Taxpayer Assistance Center at 785-368-8222, Monday through Friday, 8 am-4:45 pm, or by email at KDOR_TAC@ks.gov.
For more information on Notice 21-01, click here.