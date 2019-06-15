Extensive storm damage cancels The Symphony in the Flint Hills

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Symphony in the Flint Hills, expected to have as many as 7,000 attendees and volunteers, has been canceled.

The Flint Hills Media Project announced the postponement via Facebook and other social media earlier Saturday, citing “extensive storm damage” as the reason.

Since then, it has been canceled altogether. They say the area is not safe for an audience.

In a statement, organizers said there will be no refund for ticket sales.

Their website lists adult tickets at $95 before taxes.