WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The continued days of extreme heat don’t just impact your physical health. It can have an impact on your mood.

It can be a stressor that adds to life’s hardships.

“You’ve been cruising along, just kind of barely containing it, but then you add extreme high heat onto it, and then it’s kind of like, oh alright, so now I’m not acting appropriate around other people because I don’t have anything left,” said licensed phycologist Dr. Molly Allen.

She says it is important to check on those who are working long hours outside. Also, it is important to drink plenty of water and give yourself breaks from the heat if you realize it is impacting your mood.

It is important to check on young children and older adults as well. They can be less aware of how the heat is impacting them.

Extreme heat can also cause an individual to become more irritable. It can impact how someone treats others. A simple gesture of checking up on someone can go a long way.

“Another person acknowledging that they see you, they see that you know, that you’re not in a great mood, you just don’t seem to be yourself, that helps them to feel like oh other people do care,” said Allen.