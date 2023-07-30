WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Triple-digit temperatures are creating financial challenges for people running their air conditioning units to keep cool, but the City of Wichita has resources available to help.

The city is extending free rides on air-conditioned Q-Line buses to last through the week. The buses can help unhoused people travel from downtown to cooling centers in surrounding neighborhoods.

The three cooling centers offering water and air conditioning are located at the following addresses:

Atwater, 2755 E. 19th St. N.

Colvin, 2820 S. Roosevelt St.

Evergreen, 2601 N. Arkansas St.

However, parents visiting Riverside Park Sunday were unaware of the cooling centers and were facing some financial stress from footing their air conditioning bills.

“They’re stuck at home, and they’re getting bored, but then it’s hot outside,” said one mom at the park with her two boys.

Even inside, families faced challenges keeping cool.

“Our house doesn’t have a lot of insulation, so we get a lot of the heat in, and a lot of the cold air escapes,” said Grace Barb, a mom visiting the park with her daughter.

Extra air conditioning use caused financial stress for the two moms.

“It does suck to get a bill that’s like $50 to $100 more,” said the mom visiting with her boys. “I mean, I’m not really excited to look at the bill this month.”

The city’s free Q line rides and cooling centers are meant to help prevent people from getting overheated.

“We’re just trying to keep people in air, keep them cool,” said Jeff Blubaugh, Wichita City Council member. “I mean, this is some record heat that we’re experiencing this week.”

Even with cooling centers open, it’s important to look out for neighbors and friends.

“Especially if you know somebody who’s having tough times or not running their air conditioning,” Blubaugh said. “Just check up on them.”