WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The extreme heat is taking a toll on HVAC systems at some Wichita schools.

United Teachers of Wichita says they are working with the USD 259 school district to address the concern with air conditioners.

Union leaders say they have brought issues to the superintendent and are assured a plan is in place to maintain reasonable temperatures in schools.

They are also supporting teachers where it is possible.

“We’ve been dropping off water and refreshments to staff members trying to deal with the situations, and the buildings are where the worst problems are,” said Mike Harris, the vice president of United Teachers of Wichita.

A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools says the AC ran all night, so buildings would not start the day warm.

The district says they have crews checking HVAC systems, and classes will be moved to spaces that are cooler if it is needed.