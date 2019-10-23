Extreme storm chaser Reed Timmer visits children at Exploration Place

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Exploration Place is hosting a special Wild Weather exhibit. On Tuesday, there was a special visitor.

Storm chasing legend and meteorologist Reed Timmer talked to children about the science behind weather and what to do in a severe weather situation.

“This last May, here in eastern Kansas, we launched a trackable sensor inside an EF-4 tornado. We estimated winds up near 190 mph with that, and I’m just showing them that science is cool, and if you better understand tornadoes, you can get out of their path, you can make decisions that’ll save the lives of you or your family,” said Timmer.

Timmer said he wanted to share excitement and passion for weather with the kids at the event.

