Extreme storm chaser Reed Timmer visits children at Exploration Place

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Exploration Place is hosting a special Wild Weather exhibit. On Tuesday, there was a special visitor.

Storm chasing legend and meteorologist Reed Timmer talked to children about the science behind weather and what to do in a severe weather situation.

“This last May, here in eastern Kansas, we launched a trackable sensor inside an EF-4 tornado. We estimated winds up near 190 mph with that, and I’m just showing them that science is cool, and if you better understand tornadoes, you can get out of their path, you can make decisions that’ll save the lives of you or your family,” said Timmer.

Timmer said he wanted to share excitement and passion for weather with the kids at the event.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories