Extreme wildfire danger in portions of Kansas, crews battling fire in Greenwood County

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews from at least 12 fire districts are battling a wildfire in Greenwood County. The state is sending Black Hawk helicopters to provide aerial support.

The fire is northeast of Eureka and three miles southwest of Hamilton. It is moving southeast. Greenwood County Emergency Management says there are no homes in the immediate area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) notified Greenwood County authorities about the fire after a satellite detected the fire.

The majority of the state is either in an Enhanced Fire Danger outlook, Significant Fire Danger outlook, or Critical Fire Danger outlook/forecast. Conditions across the state are dry with low relative humidity, strong southerly winds, and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster emergency declaration Thursday due to the potential risk of wildfires through March 7.

“In recent years, we have seen the devastation wildland fires can cause across the state,” Governor Kelly said. “They destroy crops and grazing land, and may threaten homes and lives. This declaration will allow the state to use whatever resources we have available to mitigate the risks and respond to fires, should they occur, in support of local emergency responders.”

Eric Ward, the assistant fire management officer for the Kansas Forest Service, said that multiple reports from fire departments and people conducting prescribed burns this winter and spring have indicated that fire behavior has been much more challenging and difficult to control than the weather conditions would have indicated.

“Fire departments should be vigilant and prepared to dispatch more resources than they typically would in the event of a wildfire,” Ward said. “Landowners conducting prescribed burns are urged to carefully check the fire weather forecast, available on each National Weather Service website, prior to attempting any burn.”

Landowners are encouraged to check weather for at least three days following any planned burn, as it has not been uncommon for an ember to get whipped to life by dry winds a day or two after a prescribed burn.

Ward said homeowners in rural areas, or any area where natural vegetation borders their property, should clear debris, keep their lawn mowed, clean out gutters and corners that collect fallen leaves, and remove anything that a blowing ember could light on fire and threaten their home.

Firefighters did a controlled burn of the grass along Highway 283 near Englewood, Sunday, March 1. (Courtesy Englewood Fire Department)

On Sunday in southwest Kansas, the Englewood Fire Department with the help of the Fowler Volunteer Fire Department burned ditches on Highway 283 to help protect against fires.

It only takes one spark to touch off a wildland fire, so Kansans are urged to use care when burning outside, including fires in outdoor grills, and to make sure all smoking materials are completely extinguished before discarding them. Contact your local county emergency manager to see if there is a burn ban in your area.

