Eyes in the sky: KHP using lasers to track suspects from the air Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - They are the eyes in the sky.

You may not see them, but day and night, the Kansas Highway Patrol sees you.

"We flew over Wichita today to show you the capabilities of our aircraft," says KHP Pilot Ryan Tauer.

But it's more about what Tauer is capable of with one of the tools in the aircraft.

"We showed you our thermal imaging camera and how it works for the daytime camera and nighttime camera," Tauer explains.

If Tauer and his co-pilot are in the air, you better not be the reason why.

"Once we do locate the suspect, we lead them to the ground units," Tauer says.

This camera, which they say is military technology, has a laser so day or night they can follow and track cars or even people. From the air, the troopers are able to use infrared technology to lock onto the suspect and track his or her movements.

"We are kind of like the orchestrators of a big game for lack of better words. We set up the perimeter and we orchestrate where people need to go in order to capture that person," says Tauer.

Tauer tracks it.

"With the camera system, it has the GPS technology which makes finding addresses and locations a lot easier," he says.

And his fellow trooper flies the plane and they have been quite busy this year.

"We have done over 700 calls this year alone for calls of services for over 100 different agencies in Kansas. It is not just the Highway Patrol that we help, it is everybody across the state," he explains.

KHP has already racked up 1,100 flight hours this year between Wichita, Topeka and Hays, but it is a job that provides immediate satisfaction.

"It is a really good feeling when we do the find the suspect and lead the ground units to capture them."

Tauer says they hope to upgrade their equipment to newer technology. He says the current KHP's trooper system is from the 1990's.

"The camera system we are using now is from the 90's and technology has improved greatly. There are cameras that you can be up 10,000 feet and still read a license plate."