FAA awards $18M to improve Kansas airports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than two dozen Kansas airports are getting grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says $627.7 million of FAA grants are going to airports across the United States. Kansas is getting more than $18 million of it.

Today’s grant announcement includes 449 grants to 390 airports.

“These grants are an investment in safety and continued innovation,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a news release. “Every airport in every community plays a vital role in our air transportation system.”

Some Kansas airports are getting a lot of money. Goodland is getting $3.1 million to reconstruct runways.

Garden City is getting $1.9 million to build a terminal building.

Augusta gets $1.2 million to shift or reconfigure existing runways.

Kansas airport grants announced April 1, 2021