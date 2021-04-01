FAA awards $18M to improve Kansas airports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than two dozen Kansas airports are getting grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The U.S. Department of Transportation says $627.7 million of FAA grants are going to airports across the United States. Kansas is getting more than $18 million of it.
Today’s grant announcement includes 449 grants to 390 airports.
“These grants are an investment in safety and continued innovation,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a news release. “Every airport in every community plays a vital role in our air transportation system.”
Some Kansas airports are getting a lot of money. Goodland is getting $3.1 million to reconstruct runways.
Garden City is getting $1.9 million to build a terminal building.
Augusta gets $1.2 million to shift or reconfigure existing runways.
Kansas airport grants announced April 1, 2021
|City
|Airport
|Description of Work
|Total Funding Amount
|Abilene
|Abilene Municipal
|Obstruction marking/lighting/removal (Hazard)
|$80,000
|Anthony
|Anthony Municipal
|Acquire land for approaches
|$150,000
|Atchison
|Amelia Earhart
|Construct runway
|$600,000
|Augusta
|Augusta Municipal
|Shift or reconfigure existing runways
|$1,241,000
|Clay Center
|Clay Center Municipal
|Improve/modify access road, reconstruct parking lot
|$328,500
|Coffeyville
|Coffeyville Municipal
|Reconstruct runway lighting, reconstruct taxiway lighting
|$600,000
|Concordia
|Blosser Municipal
|Seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints
|$283,500
|Elkhart
|Elkhart-Morton County
|Seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints
|$526,500
|Garden City
|Garden City Regional
|Construct terminal building
|$1,900,000
|Goodland
|Renner Field /Goodland
Municipal
|Reconstruct runways
|$3,146,867
|Hays
|Hays Regional
|Acquire land for development, reconstruct airport beacon, rehabilitate apron
|$1,387,800
|Hill City
|Hill City Municipal
|Seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement Joints
|$571,964
|Hutchinson
|Hutchinson Regional
|Seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints
|$247,500
|Independence
|Independence Municipal
|Rehabilitate taxiway, seal apron pavement
surface/pavement joints
|$565,446
|Johnson
|Stanton County
Municipal
|Update airport master plan or study
|$180,000
|Liberal
|Liberal Mid-America
Regional
|Update airport master plan or study
|$380,000
|Manhattan
|Manhattan Regional
|Reconstruct runway
|$350,000
|Marysville
|Marysville Municipal
|Reconstruct access road, reconstruct parking lot
|$600,000
|McPherson
|McPherson
|Install miscellaneous NAVAIDS, install runway vertical/visual
guidance System
|$241,900
|Medicine Lodge
|Medicine Lodge
|Seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints
|$212,940
|Ness City
|Ness City Municipal
|Rehabilitate taxiway
|$600,000
|Norton
|Norton Municipal
|Seal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints
|$477,000
|Osage City
|Osage City Municipal 5
|Update airport master plan or study
|$275,000
|Ottawa
|Ottawa Municipal Airport
|Reconstruct taxiway
|$555,946
|Pittsburg
|Atkinson Municipal
|Reconstruct apron
|$180,000
|Topeka
|State of Kansas
|Update state/regional system plan or study
|$953,750
|Topeka
|Topeka Regional
|Acquire aircraft rescue & fire fighting vehicle
|$842,700
|Tribune
|Tribune Municipal
|Reconstruct airport beacon, reconstruct runway lighting
|$450,000
|Winfield
|Strother Field
|Rehabilitate apron
|$149,400