FAA awards $18M to improve Kansas airports

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Garden City Regional Airport (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than two dozen Kansas airports are getting grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says $627.7 million of FAA grants are going to airports across the United States. Kansas is getting more than $18 million of it.

Today’s grant announcement includes 449 grants to 390 airports.

“These grants are an investment in safety and continued innovation,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a news release. “Every airport in every community plays a vital role in our air transportation system.”

Some Kansas airports are getting a lot of money. Goodland is getting $3.1 million to reconstruct runways.

Garden City is getting $1.9 million to build a terminal building.

Augusta gets $1.2 million to shift or reconfigure existing runways.

Kansas airport grants announced April 1, 2021

CityAirportDescription of WorkTotal Funding Amount
AbileneAbilene MunicipalObstruction marking/lighting/removal (Hazard)$80,000
AnthonyAnthony MunicipalAcquire land for approaches$150,000
AtchisonAmelia EarhartConstruct runway$600,000
AugustaAugusta MunicipalShift or reconfigure existing runways$1,241,000
Clay CenterClay Center MunicipalImprove/modify access road, reconstruct parking lot$328,500
CoffeyvilleCoffeyville MunicipalReconstruct runway lighting, reconstruct taxiway lighting$600,000
ConcordiaBlosser MunicipalSeal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints$283,500
ElkhartElkhart-Morton CountySeal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints$526,500
Garden CityGarden City RegionalConstruct terminal building$1,900,000
GoodlandRenner Field /Goodland
Municipal		Reconstruct runways$3,146,867
HaysHays RegionalAcquire land for development, reconstruct airport beacon, rehabilitate apron$1,387,800
Hill CityHill City MunicipalSeal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement Joints$571,964
HutchinsonHutchinson RegionalSeal apron pavement surface/pavement joints$247,500
IndependenceIndependence MunicipalRehabilitate taxiway, seal apron pavement
surface/pavement joints		$565,446
JohnsonStanton County
Municipal		Update airport master plan or study$180,000
LiberalLiberal Mid-America
Regional		Update airport master plan or study$380,000
ManhattanManhattan RegionalReconstruct runway$350,000
MarysvilleMarysville MunicipalReconstruct access road, reconstruct parking lot$600,000
McPhersonMcPhersonInstall miscellaneous NAVAIDS, install runway vertical/visual
guidance System		$241,900
Medicine LodgeMedicine LodgeSeal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints$212,940
Ness CityNess City MunicipalRehabilitate taxiway$600,000
NortonNorton MunicipalSeal apron pavement surface/pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints, seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints$477,000
Osage CityOsage City Municipal 5Update airport master plan or study$275,000
OttawaOttawa Municipal AirportReconstruct taxiway$555,946
PittsburgAtkinson MunicipalReconstruct apron$180,000
TopekaState of KansasUpdate state/regional system plan or study$953,750
TopekaTopeka RegionalAcquire aircraft rescue & fire fighting vehicle$842,700
TribuneTribune MunicipalReconstruct airport beacon, reconstruct runway lighting$450,000
WinfieldStrother FieldRehabilitate apron$149,400

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories