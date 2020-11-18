FAA poised to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly again

SEATTLE, Wash. (KSNW) — KING-TV, the NBC-affiliate in Seattle, Washington, announced Tuesday that sources said the Federal Aviation Administration will lift the 20-month grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX in the United States on Wednesday.

Airline industry analyst Richard Aboulafia with the Teal Group says this has been expected. And there are plenty of Max planes ready to be sold.

“There’s still about 4,000 orders,” said Aboulafia.

Aboulafia said this is good news for Spirit AeroSystems and its employees and subcontractors in Wichita. Much of the Max is made in Wichita.

“But sometime over the coming year, you’re going to start to see (production) rates begin to increase probably from around 10 per month, getting up to 20, and hopefully, next couple of years up to 30 a month. So the great fuselage machine is going to get moving again.”

Last week, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s chief said they were in the final stages of reviewing proposed changes to the Max and expected to complete the process in the “coming days.”

The ungrounding would be a vital step in a still-arduous path to recovery for Boeing, plunged into its worst-ever crisis by the crashes and the worldwide grounding of its bestselling plane in March 2019.

The grounding has cost the U.S. planemaker billions, hobbled its supply chain, and triggered investigations that faulted Boeing and the FAA for a lack of transparency and weak oversight during the jet’s development, among other problems.

A Justice Department criminal investigation is ongoing.

