Facing a shortfall, Wichitans asked to participate in city budget simulation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says they are facing an unprecedented budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city says leaders will have to make difficult choices to close a very substantial budget gap.

However, you can help by participating in the budget simulation exercise online. The exercise will help the Wichita City Council understand the community’s budget priorities.

The intent of the simulation is to provide residents with a representative sample of the budget proposals that are likely to come before the city council for consideration.

