Facing a shortfall, Wichitans asked to participate in city budget simulation

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says they are facing an unprecedented budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city says leaders will have to make difficult choices to close a very substantial budget gap.

However, you can help by participating in the budget simulation exercise online. The exercise will help the Wichita City Council understand the community’s budget priorities.

The intent of the simulation is to provide residents with a representative sample of the budget proposals that are likely to come before the city council for consideration.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories