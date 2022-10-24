WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Bomb Squad is at a gas station in Delano after a failed suspected armed robbery.

According to the WPD, the suspect went into the gas station, located at the intersection of Seneca and Douglas, walked up to the clerk and said something along the lines of “give me the money” and tapped his backpack he was carrying.

The man did not get the money, and stayed until cops arrived, said the WPD. When officers did arrive, the man was taken into custody without incident.

Now, the WPD Bomb Squad is at the gas station investigating the man’s backpack.

KSN is at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.