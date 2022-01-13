Fairfield is the next Kansas school district making changes due to COVID cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Fairfield school district is making a few changes for the remainder of this week and next week due to the rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

“COVID has hit us hard at Fairfield among students and staff, and the situation has become unsustainable because of so many adults and students gone due to the rapid spread of the virus,” read a Facebook post made by USD 310. “We are so sorry for how this inconveniences everyone, but we simply do not have enough adults or substitute teachers to keep having a normal school day. In addition, we have more students out each day as the virus and other illnesses continue to spread. We have been in consultation with the Reno County Health Department as we go through this situation. Please, if you have questions, check our district webpage for more information. We will provide details as they become available. Thank you.”

The changes being made:

All after-school activities are cancelled from Jan. 13 through Jan. 21

There will be no school on Jan. 13, Jan. 14, and Jan. 17 (previously scheduled teacher in-service)

The district will be switching to remote learning from Jan. 18 through Jan. 21

In-person learning will return on Jan. 24

Additional details:

Friday, Jan. 14, will be treated like a snow day. As a result, the only people who will be in the buildings are the janitorial staff to deep clean the buildings.

Monday, Jan. 17, will remain a teacher in-service day without students. More details are to come for the parents/guardians of younger students on when they can pick up their schoolwork for the upcoming week of remote learning. The older students have already brought home the devices and textbooks they will need, but if that child was absent, materials can be picked up on Monday, Jan. 17, from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

From Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 21, no classes will be held on campus. Instead, students will work remotely from their homes. The younger students will have packets to work on, and the older students will use Google Classroom to complete their work. Teachers who are not sick or in quarantine will be working from campus.

If students in the Sylvia area need internet services for the week of remote learning, the Pleasant Hill Church of the Nazarene will be providing free internet service to do schoolwork. Parents/guardians can contact the Fairfield Elementary School Music Teacher, James Davis, for more information at jdavis@usd310.org.

Student meals will be provided for the week of remote learning: