FAIRLAND, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — An Oklahoma child is recovering and asking for a McDonald’s Happy Meal after suffering an accidental gunshot wound.

Tucker Bear (Family photo)

Tucker Bear was asleep in his bed on Feb. 9 when a stray bullet hit his house, passing through walls hitting the 5-year-old’s neck, traveling through his small body, and exiting through his leg. Tucker was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where he underwent surgery to repair the internal path the bullet traveled.

On Wednesday, he took a few steps, said his father, Benji Bear. His father added that his chest tube and IVs are gone, and he is asking for a McDonald’s Happy Meal.

The youngster is still outfitted with a cervical collar.

“It’s pretty amazing what a small town can do,” said Emily and Benji Bear, Tucker’s parents, referring to the outpour of support from the community and church family.

Benji is a volunteer with the Fairland Fire Department.

“The Fairland Fire family did an amazing job — also the Quapaw Nation,” Benji said. “They are family also.”

The youngster received visitors, many bringing Paw Patrol’s Marshall and Chase — a firefighter and police officer stuffed animals.

“Our family is humbled by the prayers, the love and encouragement,” he added.