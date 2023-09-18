WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fall festivals are on the horizon in Wichita.

As temperatures begin to cool, the City of Wichita will be showcasing its diverse array of annual events dedicated to celebrating the arts and culture that define it.

Visit Wichita says you can experience magic in the sky at the Drone Light Festival on Sept. 21-23, get your tastebuds popping at the Downtown Chili Cookoff on Sept. 30, or join one of the biggest block parties of the year Oct. 13-14 at ICT Bloktoberfest.

“Autumn marks the start of fall festival season in Wichita and is a truly beautiful and vibrant

time to visit the Heart of the Country,” said Visit Wichita President and CEO Susie Santo.

“With so many festivals in Wichita over the next several months, there is a little something

to cater to everyone’s interests.”

Upcoming fall festivals in Wichita include:

