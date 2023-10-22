HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — The last day of the 2023 Haysville Fall Festival is Sunday, Oct. 22. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can find food, fun and more on West Grand Avenue between Haysville West Middle School and Haysville United Methodist Church.

Sunday’s schedule:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Arts & crafts booths and commercial vendors

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Haysville Christian Church

12 – 2 p.m. – Kid games and food court

1 p.m. – Drawings and closing ceremony

1 – 5 p.m. – WEEE Entertainment carnival

On Saturday, the KSN Storm Track 3 team walked in the Haysville Fall Festival parade.

With the weather in the high 80s on Saturday, guests were able to join in on the fun in summer clothes.

“You know it’s really, really hot. We’re not used to having this super hot weather at the fall festival because it’s supposed to be the fall festival, but we’re still out here doing it in shorts this year,” said Zach Bush.